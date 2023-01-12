Nicola Peltz pays sweet tribute to gal pal Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss

Nicola Peltz gushed over her gal pal Selena Gomez as she paid a sweet tribute to the star after her Golden Globe loss.

Taking to Instagram, the Transformers star dropped snaps with the Only Murders in the Building star which also featured her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

Gomez received a nod for Best TV Actress – Musical/Comedy Series for her Hulu show but lost the trophy to Quinta Brunson.

Showering support on Gomez, Peltz wrote in the caption, “Celebrating our golden globe girlie, so proud of you @selenagomez I love you so much!”

This comes amid rumours that Peltz and Beckham have moved in with the actor-singer before they rang in New Year with her in Mexico.



"Brooklyn and Nicola moved into Selena's Encino estate a few weeks before Christmas and the three of them have been playing happy families - joking that Selena is going to be written into the marriage license," a source told Closer Magazine.