King Charles III looks stony-faced as Prince Harry attacks royal family

King Charles III recently stepped out in Aberdeenshire for the first time since Prince Harry unveiled his bombshell memoir Spare.

As the new monarch got in his car near Birkhall, paparazzi captured Charles who looked stony-faced amid his son’s interviews.

The Duke of Sussex recently appeared on The Late Show where he has seen downing tequila shots when he claimed the couple was 'forced' to flee 'our home country' of Britain for 'beautiful California' because of 'abuse and harassment'.

Prince Harry said: 'We have created a fantastic life here in California, which by the way is beautiful, and America is a great place to live.”

Meanwhile, Charles was recently seen near his and Camilla’s ‘marital home’, King Charles III told BBC that he finds the property “calming and peaceful”.

“One of the most marvellous things about [Birkhall] is it's by this river called the Muick, and it has this wonderful sound of rushing water.

“When you are in the house, it's very calming and peaceful, I think. It also was the first place that Queen Victoria and Prince Albert bought in 1848 before they bought Balmoral it has a very special atmosphere.

“The house is rather wonderful because it was built in 1713 and there have been extensions put on ever since, but it is its setting and its atmosphere,” he added.