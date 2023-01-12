Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned ‘you don’t look for peace while declaring war’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned their failure to get their story straight will be a PR disaster.



PR strategist and CEO of Go Up, Edward Coram James, brought this claim to light.

He made the admissions during an interview with the Daily Star.



There, he began by saying, “A lot of the strategy that they have been rolling out is 101 of what not to do.”

“The difficulty and the error in what they’ve done is very plain for people to see.”

“They have said, very publicly, things like: 'We are doing this because we just want a quiet life.' But you don’t look for peace while declaring war.”