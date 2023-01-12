Prince Harry thought he ‘could never’ pass Spencer bloodline with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry claims he would never be able to stand up to Meghan Markle when it came to the red-haired genes of his kids.
This claim has been brought to light by Prince Harry himself, and according to The Mirror.
He started by pointing out his childrens’ red head of hair and admitted, “I actually really thought in the beginning of my relationship, should this go the distance and we have kids, I actually really thought in the beginning of my relationship, should this go the distance I actually really thought in the beginning of my relationship, should this go the distance.”
“But I was wrong,” he added jokingly, before cheering, “Go gingers!”
During the course of his interview, the 38-year-old also pointed the ‘stark resemblance’ between his kids and Princess Diana and quipped, “The Spencer gene is very, very strong. The ginger gene is a strong one.”
