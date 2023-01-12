Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding venue disclosed: See inside

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are getting married on January 23 in Khandala, reports.
As per the sources, the lovebirds’ wedding events will be taking place from January 21-23. So far, Athiya and Rahul haven’t uttered a word regarding their wedding rumours. Moreover, their families are also silent over the matter and have not revealed any details about their wedding festivities.
The sources have learnt exclusively that “the wedding will be an elaborate three-day event with the couple exchanging their vows on January 23.”
Moreover, “the couple will be getting married in Suniel Shetty's family home that is located in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members,” added sources.
Reportedly, the wedding preparations are going on in a full swing and the guest list is also ready.
As per IndiaToday, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are amongst the guests who will be attending Atihya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding.
