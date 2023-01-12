Prince Harry turning Royal Family into an ‘episode of the Kardashians’

File Footage

Prince Harry is being hounded for turning the Royal Family into an ‘episode of the Kardashians’.



This allegation has been pointed out by frenzied social media users on Twitter.

The first user claimed, “Harry literally turning the British Monarchy into an episode of The Kardashian's. This is cringe.”

Some even called out the Duke of Sussex and added, “If you want communication with your family to be private, why are you doing this interview?! So contradictory.”

A fourth social media user later chimed in and added, “He's actually said that he 'hopes' his family can respect HIS privacy whilst talking incessantly about THEM to the worlds press! KNOWING they cannot respond!”