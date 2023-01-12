Kanye West ghosts ex-lawyers, fails to hire new amid serious lawsuits

Kanye West's lawsuits are breathing down on his neck, and he risked losing millions due to no lawyer yet coming forward to defend the disgraced rapper.

According to Business Insider, the father-of-four is still lawyer-less despite constantly evading his ex-lawyers.



On the other hand, the 45-year-old is facing a barrage of lawsuits. The report also sheds light on the possibility of the rapper losing cases via default rulings if Ye doesn't lawyer up.

The disgraced rapper is facing two cases against him in federal Court. However, West did not hire a new lawyer nor connect with his previous lawyers, who were set to keep judges posted about his progress in getting new ones.

While the Los Angeles county court also has a case against the West where lawyers since October trying to locate the rapper to serve the lawsuit.



It is also pertinent to mention that former attorneys of Kanye West earlier asked permission from the Court to use text messages to serve him with legal documents, as Ye couldn't be located at his usual address.

Meanwhile, West has come out of laying low mode, as the rapper was spotted with a mystery woman.

According to TMZ, the paparazzi spotted the Donda rapper around Los Angeles with an unknown blonde woman.

The 45-year-old was all smiles as the duo was photographed entering the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills.