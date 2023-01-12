Deepika Padukone interacts with media at airport, asks if they watched 'Pathaan' trailer

Deepika asks media 'trailer dekha k nahi'

Deepika Padukone asks paparazzi whether they watched Pathaan's trailer or not while walking at the airport.

The Bollywood diva was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The photographers captured her pictures as soon as she stepped out of her car. While walking towards the entrance gate, Deepika asked the photographers ‘Trailer dekha k nahi’ while flashing her million dollar smile.

PinkVilla shared the video where she could be seen interacting with the photographers while heading towards the departure door.

The Race 2 actor carried a comfy look as she wore a full length hoodie along with a big pair of sunglasses and a neat hairdo. She also carried a brown handbag with her.



Pathaan is Deepika’s much-awaited film that is set to release in theatres on January 25. The gorgeous actress will be starring alongside the two fit actors of the Bollywood industry; Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

The 37-years old actor has some wonderful content lined up in the coming years. After Pathaan, she will be seen in film Project K with Parbhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Furthermore, she is also going to star in the Hindi remake of an American film The Intern along with Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.