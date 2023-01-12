Prince Harry’s ‘stone-cold crazy and deluded’ to think reconciliation’s possible

File Footage

Prince Harry’s branded ‘stone-cold crazy’ for thinking he still has a chance to reconcile.



This claim has been made by royal expert Eric Schiffer during his interview.

Mr Schiffer made these admissions while speaking to the Daily Star.

He started by saying, “Harry says he wants his relationship back, and this has to feel stone-cold crazy and distastefully deluded to the Palace.”

Before concluding, Mr Schiffer also added, “The chance of the King and Prince William entertaining a relationship after continuous smear merchant attacks is like witnessing a unicorn jumping a rainbow in front of Buckingham palace gates.”