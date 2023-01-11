Pak vs NZ: New Zealand bat first against Men in Green in second ODI

Babar Azam (left) and Kane Williamson at the toss — Courtesy PCB

Pakistan was put to bowl first after New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat in the second ODI of the series between the Men in Green and Kiwis at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Pakistan's playing XI is unchanged, while spinner Ish Sodhi replaced pacer Henry Shipley for New Zealand.

The home team has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan strolled to a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first one-day international on Monday after fast bowler Naseem Shah took five wickets in Karachi.

The 19-year-old grabbed 5-57 for his second five-wicket haul in just four ODI appearances as New Zealand, sent in to bat, managed 255-9 in their 50 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan (77 not out), skipper Babar Azam (66) and Fakhar Zaman (56) then helped Pakistan cruise to victory with 11 balls to spare.

The third and final ODI is on Friday, also in Karachi.

Lineups

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.