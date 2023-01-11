Prince Harry ‘should be thankful’ for leak: ‘Offers substantial publicity’

File Footage

Prince Harry urged to take the memoir leak as a blessing in disguise since it ‘offers substantial publicity’.



This claim has been brought to light by the founder of Dauntless PR Luana Ribeira.

Ribeira believes “One thing that has always been clear is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex like to be in control of their own narrative.”



“One of the driving forces behind their decision to leave the UK was their desire to take charge of their own destiny rather than remain a cog in the well-oiled machine of the Royal Family.”

But, she also believes this leak could turn into a blessing in disguise “There will still be plenty more headlines once the book is officially released so I don’t think the leak will seriously damage their PR strategy.”

“In fact, it might even give them two bites of the cherry - substantial publicity now, in addition to the planned media coverage which will still inevitably result from the official launch.”