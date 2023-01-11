Jenna Ortega reacts to Lady Gaga doing viral ‘Wednesday’ dance at Golden Globes 2023

Jenna Ortega skyrocketed to social media fame after her ‘kooky’ dance as Wednesday Addams went viral following the premiere of Netflix’s series, Wednesday.

The dance was featured in Episode 4 and it exploded on TikTok once it was remixed with Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary. In the show, the scene is set to Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps.

Millions of users jumped on the bandwagon and it led to Lady Gaga herself recreating Ortega’s moves in video.

While talking to Variety during the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet, held on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, the actress 20, reacted to Gaga’s video.

“It’s really strange,” Ortega said. “You know what’s funny? A long time ago I worked with a hairdresser that worked with Gaga and I just had seen Gaga in concert a few years before. [The hairdresser got] Gaga [to make] me a video saying she heard I was a fan. Gaga made me a sweet video.”

And while the actress “doubt(s)” Gaga "even remembers or has any idea who I was back then,” she admitted of the dance, “to see her do that now, it was kind of one of those moments that you acknowledge [how] life changes really fast, and it's really crazy.”

Based on characters created by Charles Addams, the series follows Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams as she attempts to solve a monster mystery at her new school, Nevermore Academy.