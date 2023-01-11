Khloe Kardashian stills loves cheater ex Tristan Thompson ‘unconditionally’

Khloe Kardashian still has “deep love” for her serial cheater ex-beau Tristan Thompson, a psychologist said amid rumours that the exes may reconcile after the NBA player’s mother’s death.

In an interview with The Sun, Jo Hemmings suggested that the reality TV star may get back together with the basketball player despite his multiple infidelities.

“Khloe has unconditional love for Tristan and wants to maintain a close relationship with him,” the psychologist said. "They also have two children so supporting him through a difficult time comes naturally to her.”

"But while she's secretly devoted, Tristan needs to wake up, keep his desires and impetuous behavior in check, and give this another chance,” Hemmings said.

The psychologist said that the duo's shared love for their families may have been the actual reason why Khloe jetted off to support Tristan after his mother's sudden death.

Speaking of the Good American co-founder, Hemmings said that Khloe has changed which may be a result of her becoming a mother. "She now seems much more fulfilled, as if she has found her purpose, in spite of her difficulties with Tristan," she said.

“Tristan probably hasn’t always been the best dad, " Hemmings shared. "Basketball and a wandering eye have often gotten in the way.

"But when your own mother dies, it’s very common to suddenly take stock of life and to appreciate what really matters," Hemmings said.

“She’s in no way an opportunist in comforting him after his mom’s passing, but she also knows that he'll appreciate her support immensely.

Hemmings went on to add that even though no one ever forgets a cheating partner, with “determination, communication, and love,” the trust “can grow back” between the exes.