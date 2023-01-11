Prince Harry’s ‘Californian sunshine’ turning cold with ‘savagery’ of Spare

Prince Harry has just been called out for recent claims, and his bid to ‘salvage’ bonds when he’s left ‘nothing worth salvaging’.
This claim has been brought to light by Royal Editor Russel Myers.
His admissions have come in a piece for The Mirror and reads, “When the harsh reality sets in that Prince Harry may have diminished his proudest achievement, the millions he pocketed from selling his memoir will be worthless.”
He also questioned, “When the dust finally settles from the pure savagery of Spare, what on earth will be left for Prince Harry to salvage?”
“Amid the wasteland he has created between him and the family he claims to still care about, the Duke if Sussex is likely to find it’s pretty cold being stuck in the Californian sunshine.”
