Ben Affleck surprises fans as he serves customers at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-through

Ben Affleck surprised his fans as he served them coffee and doughnuts at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-through in Boston on Tuesday.
The Argo star was spotted taking orders at the drive-through window while his better-half Jennifer Lopez pulled up in her car to order her own takeaway.
The loved-up couple was shooting for a commercial for the multinational food chain which marked their second on-screen project since their 2003 movie Gigli.
Affleck looked cool in the official Dunkin' Donuts cap and T-shirt while Lopez exuded glamour in a white coat paired with matching turtleneck top and sweatpants.
“Why is Ben Affleck still so hot?” one fan commented on a snap of the star dropped on NBC10 Boston while one quipped, “Being married to Jlo will leave a man having to carry a few jobs.”
“Bennifer with dunkin! the best part of today,” one comment read while another die hard Affleck fan wrote, “BAT MAN WAS SERVING DONUTS!!!”
Affleck is a big Dunkin' Donuts fans as he has been captured numerous times getting a treat from the outlet whenever he steps out.
