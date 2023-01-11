Ben Affleck surprises fans as he serves customers at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-through

Ben Affleck surprised his fans as he served them coffee and doughnuts at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-through in Boston on Tuesday.

The Argo star was spotted taking orders at the drive-through window while his better-half Jennifer Lopez pulled up in her car to order her own takeaway.

The loved-up couple was shooting for a commercial for the multinational food chain which marked their second on-screen project since their 2003 movie Gigli.

Affleck looked cool in the official Dunkin' Donuts cap and T-shirt while Lopez exuded glamour in a white coat paired with matching turtleneck top and sweatpants.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

“Why is Ben Affleck still so hot?” one fan commented on a snap of the star dropped on NBC10 Boston while one quipped, “Being married to Jlo will leave a man having to carry a few jobs.”

“Bennifer with dunkin! the best part of today,” one comment read while another die hard Affleck fan wrote, “BAT MAN WAS SERVING DONUTS!!!”

Affleck is a big Dunkin' Donuts fans as he has been captured numerous times getting a treat from the outlet whenever he steps out.

