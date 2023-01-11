Gauri Khan reveals her personal favourite song from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'

Gauri Khan says she 'can't stop listening' to song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

Gauri Khan unveils her favourite song from Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Pathaan.

Taking it to her Instagram account, Gauri shared a video with song Jhoome Jo Pathaan playing in the background.

She mentioned her fondness with this song through her caption that she wrote on the post: “Welcome to our visual list of things that are white… It just evokes sense of purity, innocence and freshness.. Can’t stop listening to my favourite track at work.”

The video that she shared featured some white coloured art pieces needed for the decoration of a room. It included: a chess queen, chess knight, a small cactus and a few other thoughtful items. The video starts with a picture of Khan herself wearing a pink dress posing for the camera while sitting on a chair.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song is composed by the famous music duo Vishal-Sheykhar and choreographed by Bosco-Martis.



According to director Siddharth Anand, Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a tribute to SRK’s character in film Pathaan, reports IndianExpress.