King Charles 'letting events take course' to show Meghan Markle true colours

King Charles knows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will unveil themselves.
.The monarch is apparently letting time take its course as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to put their grievances out for public.
Historian David Starkey tells GB News: "I don't think they matter much, look at the opinion polls today.”
"I mean, a near-majority of people not only say they don't much like them, but they actually want them stripped of their titles,” he continues.
“With every passing day, I think with every desperate attempt at taking a little molehill of grievance and trying to turn it into a vast, vast Himalayas of resentment, they become less relevant.
“What I think Charles is doing is actually playing a rather clever long game. He's just letting events take their course, which I think is a very wise thing to do,” Mr Starkey notes.
This comes amid the release of Harry’s highly anticipated book titled ‘Spare.’
Andrew Tate's appeal for release rejected by Romanian court
Prince Philip's cousin and former king of Greece dies
A royal source has said that Prince Harry appears to have been 'kidnapped' by the cult of Meghan Markle
Prince Harry is talking about Archie reconnecting with the Royal Family
Victoria seemingly went makeup-free in new snaps
Prince Harry has amped up his personal security amid reports of growing threat to his safety over his book 'Spare'