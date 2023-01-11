Tearful Harry shows no mercy to Camilla

Prince Harry appeared crying while launching searing attack on Queen Consort Camilla.

Harry, 38, appeared branding his stepmother Camilla 'dangerous' and a 'villain' with 'plot' to marry his father in his new interview.

The Duke of Sussex appeared ignoring a plea from his father not to attack his wife as he said the Queen Consort was content with bodies - including his - being 'left in the street' as she tried to rehabilitate her image after her long affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana.



Harry wrote in his memoir Spare that Camilla 'sacrificed me on her personal PR altar'. The Duke also revealed that he and William asked Charles not to marry her, and accused her of scheming to wed the now King and become Queen Consort.

Meghan's hubby told Anderson Cooper: "She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image."

However, fans slammed Harry for his comments, saying the Duke sees things from Meghan's eyes.