Hrithik Roshan calls modern birthdays an ‘opportunity’

Hrithik Roshan talks about birthdays, learnings and new year resolution

Hrithik Roshan turned 49 on January 10 and he talks about the evolution of birthday plans over the years. In an elaborated interview with Hindustan Times, he made it very clear that he only has place for contentment, peace, happiness.

When asked about whether birthdays still excite him, he said, “I used to see it as a fun day but then somewhere along the way it started becoming a chore, a duty, must celebrate, must party, birthdays came with a slight sense of discomfort. But today I see it as an opportunity to spend time doing things that would fulfil me. I may still do the exact same things, but now it’s out of my own desire and sense of fulfilment rather than a self-imposed mandate.”

About his biggest life learning, he said, “That peace is not the pinnacle that one should aspire to reach, it is not high up there at the top of the pyramid which we hope to reach someday after all the work is done.”

He also revealed his new year resolution which is to be more social and to take more classes as a student. He was last seen in Vikram Vedha.