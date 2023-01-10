BRIT Awards 2023: Mo Gilligan to return as host, reports confirm

Mo Gilligan returns to hosting at the Brit Awards 2023, it was confirmed today. The British comedian, 34, will present the ceremony at the O2 Arena on 11 February.
Mo, who hosted the star-studded event last year, was announced as BRIT host on Tuesday, ahead of Thursday's list of 2023 nominations.
Following the announcement, the That’s My Jam star wrote, “Hosting the BRITs last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life.”
“I’ve been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists. I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let's go,” he said.
On Twitter, Mo teased his return to the award show. He posted a picture alongside his tweet, “Your host for @BRITs 2023 11th February at @TheO2”
The 2023 BRIT Awards nominations will be announced later this week, via an exclusive live stream on the official BRITs channels.
Brad Pitt crashed a wedding while he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie filmed their 2005 movie 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'
'Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman says 'I was told the side effects…I don’t love my job that much’
Timothée Chalamet’s agent sparks conversation by revealing the actor 'hasn't auditioned for anything' in past 7...
Brooklyn Beckham posted a reel of his favorite moments with his wife Nicola Peltz on her 28th birthday
'Pathaan's' action-packed trailer released today
‘You’ Season 4 Part will release on Netflix on February 9th, 2023, whereas, and the second part will drop on March...