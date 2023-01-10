Prince Harry says Queen wasn’t ‘angry’ about his choice to step back as working royal

Prince Harry recently talked about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s reaction to the Duke’s choice to step back as a working royal.

The Duke of Sussex and his relationship with the royal family have been creating a massive buzz since the royal broke his silence during his recent interviews.

During his conversation with ABC News, Prince Harry told Michael Strahan about how the late monarch felt when he shared his decision.

Michael asked the prince if the Queen was angry to which Harry replied: “No. My grandmother and I had a very good relationship. But I had many many conversations with her over the years... So, it was never a surprise to anybody, least of all her.”

“She knew what was going on. She knew how hard it was. I have huge amounts of respect for her,” the father of two added.

“She never said to me that she was angry. I think she was sad that it got to that point,” Harry added.