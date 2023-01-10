Drew Barrymore admits she ‘felt like a failure’ in early motherhood days

Drew Barrymore opened up on her struggles as a mother and how she felt unsure of her parenting skills in her early days.

Barrymore admitted on a recent episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast that she often “felt like a failure” when raising her two daughters. Barrymore shares Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

“All those parents who have it all together, and they’ve got hygiene and nutrition and schedules and boundaries, God bless you. I didn’t know any of that stuff when I had my kids,” she said.

“I did not have the blueprint and I felt like a failure a lot,” the Blended actress continued. “I felt really overwhelmed and like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing… I don’t know what I’m doing and I’m gonna have to learn on the job’.”

Barrymore, who hosts her own talk show, shared that he realises how much things have evolved ever since she grew up. At one point she joked that parents used to leave their kids “in the driveway for three hours eating rocks and nobody cared.”

“It led to resiliency — and now we’re like, helicopter parenting and coddling and, you know, watching everything.”

Barrymore went on to encourage parents to admit they don’t always know what to do — and that it’s just as “humorous” as it is “humbling” sometimes.

“It’s funny, I was so unforgiving of myself when my kids were younger and now that they’re almost — Frankie’s almost 9 and Olive’s like 10, it’s shifted into something very different and I’m having the best time ever,” she continued, adding that she has finally “learned boundaries.”

However, Barrymore shared she still has her moments of doubts., adding that she is still “flawed” and working on being “more patient, more kind and more rational.”

“I am a work in progress, I had to learn to like parent myself, but that parenting style wasn’t going to work for my kids,” the 50 First Dates actress added. “That was much more survival and you know, not what I would want for my kids.”

Barrymore currently coparents her daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman after the two divorced in 2016.