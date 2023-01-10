King Charles lawyers ready to respond to Prince Harry’s claims?

King Charles and the royal family have seemingly mobilized their lawyers to respond to Duke of Sussex Prince Harry's claims in interview with the Good Morning America.



The claim has been made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend Omid Scobie.

The royal author and expert, quoting GMA host Michael Strahan, tweeted “As @GMA’s interview with Prince Harry was airing, palace lawyers reached out to the network saying that in order to provide any comment they would need a copy of the full interview (rather than lines to respond to) — a practice ABC News does not follow.”

Scobie also shared Michael Strahan’s statement which says, “We received a response from the law firm representing Buckingham Palace this morning, while we were on the air, saying that the Palace needed to 'consider exactly what is said in the interview, in the context in which it appears' and asked that we supply them immediately with a copy of the entire interview, which we do not do as a news organization, as a matter of our policy."