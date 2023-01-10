Prince Harry says William 'swore' on Diana: 'I just want you to be happy'

Prince Harry says William 'swore' on Diana: 'I want to see you happy'

Prince Harry talks about his code-word with Prince William, that lost worth overtime.

Speaking to Tom Bradby on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex spoke about a heart-breaking scene from grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, where William reassured him of love.

The conversation was based on an excerpt from Harry’s book titled ‘Spare.’

He wrote: "I pulled away, refused to meet his gaze. He forced me to look into his eyes, 'Listen to me Harold, listen, I love you Harold, I want you to be happy', the words flew out of my mouth, 'I love you too, but your stubbornness is extraordinary’, 'And yours isn’t?' I pulled away again.

"He grabbed me again, twisting me to maintain eye contact. Harold you must listen to me, I just want you to be happy, Harold, I swear, I swear on mummy’s life’.

"He stopped. I stopped. Pa stopped.

"He’d gone there, he’d used the secret code, the universal password, ever since we were boys those three words were to be used only in times of extreme crisis, 'on mummy’s life'.

"For nearly 25 years we’d reserved that soul-crushing vow for times when one of us needed to be heard, to be believed quickly, for times when nothing else would do.

"It stopped me cold, as it was meant to. Not because he’d used it, but because it didn’t work. I simply didn’t believe him,” Harry concluded in the excerpt.