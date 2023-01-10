Jennifer Lawrence amazes fans as she speaks of Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Jessica Simpson

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she was starstruck when meeting Ariana Grande, thinks Pete Davidson is a 'big celebrity' and would be 'knocked over' if she ever came face to face with Jessica Simpson.
In conversation with W magazine for the Best Performances issue, which set to hit stands February 7, the Oscar winner said that the famous people she looks up to are ones who make headlines in the tabloids.
The 32-year-old added: 'Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, Don’t Look Up, I was photographed with her and I fully look like a radio contest winner.'
And then went on saying, 'I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson. That would knock me over.'
The charming actress also talked about the film that makes her cry: 'Father of the Bride always makes me cry. Not when they get married, but when he sees her as a little girl and she’s like, “Mommy, Daddy, I met a man in Rome and we’re getting married.”
She continued: 'But I’m so sensitive now that I can barely watch anything with children or animals.'
Bob Saget died unexpectedly 1 year ago
Rooney Mara says working on Nightmare on Elm Street remake was not a great experience
Glass Onion has now notched up 209.4 million hours of viewing time
Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna are close friends
Selena Gomez spotted for birthday dinner with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham
Kody Brown and Christine Brown got separated in 2021