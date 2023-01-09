Erika Girardi says Lisa Rinna is 'the G.O.A.T.'

After Lisa Rinna announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Girardi spoke about her buddy and claimed that Lisa is "the G.O.A.T." and that she will be much missed, according to People.



Erika said in a recent interview that Lisa is a close friend of hers and she will miss her on the show and that everyone will feel her absence on the show. She also called Lisa a coward because she didn't show up for the show's reunion.

Erika said, "They can't. She's the G.O.A.T. I'm going to miss Lisa very much. I mean, obviously, I think she's a very close friend of mine in my personal life, so you know, I will still see her, but she will be missed and I think everyone will feel it."

She further added, "She's a coward that ran away and couldn't show up for the reunion and, so, I don't think that's a good fit."

Lisa announced her departure from the show last Thursday and the decision was made as Rinna's contract expired at the end of last season.