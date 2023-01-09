Nick Carter dedicates ‘emotional’ song to his late brother Aaron

Aaron Carter passed away in his California home on November 5th, 2022.

Following his death, his elder brother Nick wrote on his Instagram post that despite the ‘complicated’ relationship, he still loved his brother. He also shared a carousel of memories.

And now, it has been reported that Nick Carter, 42, has penned a 'very emotional' song about his 'rollercoaster relationship' with his late brother, who died aged 34.

It's also claimed the Backstreet Boys crooner has included previously unseen childhood footage of the pair together in the track's music video.

According to TMZ, Nick has written and recorded a song about his 'rollercoaster relationship' with Aaron.

Sources told the publication: 'Nick got to work on the song shortly after Aaron died in November and as you'd expect - considering the brothers' history - it's a very emotional track.'

It's claimed the song 'expresses Nick's unconditional love for Aaron and his heartbreak over his brother seemingly never finding peace in his life.'

The publication also reports that the music video for the track has already been filmed, and includes previously unseen childhood footage of the brothers together.

The Backstreet Boys singer has teased on social media that a solo single release is set for Wednesday 11 January.



