Bruce Willis wants to make ‘happy memories’ with grandchild amid health scare 

Bruce Willis has find a new will to live ever since he discovered he is going to be a granddad amid his struggle with Aphasia.
The Sixth Sense star wants to create happy memories with soon-to-be-born child of his daughter Rumer Willis before Aphasia gets the best of him.
An insider spilt to Radar Online that Bruce has renewed will to live after he had to step back from his acting career post being diagnosed with the degenerative brain disorder.
"He's determined to stay coherent and lucid for as long as possible so his grandchild can have some happy memories of a grandfather who was present and active in his or her life," the source said.
"Bruce has never backed away from a challenge," the source added. "He's dead-set that this new baby is going to get the best he has to offer."
This comes days after an insider told People Magazine that Bruce is “happy” after Rumer announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.
"He is happy about becoming a grandpa," the insider revealed. "He loves having a big family. They are all spending Christmas together."
"Bruce is enjoying not working and having more family time. He likes being around his girls more," added the source.
David Beckham wishes Nicola Peltz on her 28th birthday after New Year, Christmas posts snub
Trolls roast Alec Baldwin for urging fans to follow his wife Hilaria Baldwin as his birthday present
Brooklyn Beckham gushes over wife Nicola Peltz for 'changing his life' in sweet birthday tribute
Georgina Rodriguez will be living in Saudi Arabia with her beau Cristiano Ronaldo
Nicola Thorp compared Will Smith Oscars slap to Prince William's alleged physical attack on Prince Harry
Prince Harry recently expressed being 'happy' for Queen Elizabeth III who 'reunited' for Prince Philip