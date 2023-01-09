Prince Harry planning to retire from limelight for the year, claims aide

file footage

Prince Harry has had enough of the spotlight from his Netflix show, multiple interviews, and bombshell memoir Spare, and could retreat for a more private year ahead, as per a close aide.

After Prince Harry sat down for two interviews to promote his book, Sussex aide and biographer Omid Scobie shared that the release of the memoir could be the last of the couple’s media blitz.

Scobie, author of Finding Freedom, said on BBC Radio 4’s Today show: “I think we’re going to see, for the rest of this year, a couple sort of retreating from a lot of what we’ve seen over the last few months.”

“They’ve both shared their sides of the story. Harry more in many, many ways, in more ways than we could have ever imagined. There isn’t really much else to say and so I think we will see a shift in the months ahead.”

Scobie also shared how he feels Prince Harry’s recent bombshell claims in his chats with ITV’s Tom Bradby and CBS’ Anderson Cooper, as well as in his memoir, are just a way for the royal to tell his own story.

“He’s watched other people tell that story over and over again, including journalists such as myself. I think this is Harry finally wanting to put his voice on the historical royal record.”

“This is really just Harry sort of pulling the curtain back on it all. We’re actually getting, I guess, the look behind palace walls that we’ve always wanted,” Scobie concluded.