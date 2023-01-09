Uday Chopra makes a revelation about Hrithik Roshan assisting in choosing name ‘Darr’

Uday Chopra was assisted by Hrithik Roshan in choosing name for 'Darr'

Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer Darr will complete its 30 years soon, and as it reaches close to its yearly anniversary, a twitter user decided to take a trip down memory lane where Uday Chopra is in a conversation with his father Yash Chopra, making revelation that Hrithik Roshan helped him pick the name ‘Darr.’

He also revealed that the film was inspired by a 1989 Australian feature starring Sam Neill, Nicole Kidman and Billy Zane. In conversation, he revisits past and recalls, “The fact about Darr, the way it started off is Hrithik and me were seeing a movie once, a very less known movie called Dead Calm. We saw the video of the film and decided to make Adi [his brother, Aditya Chopra] see it, just to show it's a very good film. Adi saw the film and he loved it instantly. That is the inspiration for Darr that actually came about."

He further added, "In fact, the title Darr is the title that Hrithik had kept for a movie that he had actually made, an amateur film that he had shot. It was Hrithik’s title and Adi when he decided on making this film, he told Hrithik that I am going to use this title because it suits very well."