Prince Harry reflects on spending time with Queen after she died

Prince Harry recently talked about spending time with Queen Elizabeth II after she died.

During his recent interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes the Duke of Sussex admitted having a second thoughts about going to Balmoral to say goodbye to his grandmother.

He said: "I walked into the hall, and my aunt was there to greet me. And she asked me if I wanted to see her. I thought about it for about five seconds, thinking, 'Is this a good idea?'

He said: "And I was, like, "You know what? You can-- you can do this. You-- you need to say goodbye."

Prince Harry expressed that he was happy to realise that the late monarch finally reunited with her husband Prince Philip.

He said: "So I went upstairs, took my jacket off and walked in and just spent some time with her alone. She was in her bedroom. I was actually - I was really happy for her.

"Because she'd finished life. She'd completed life, and her husband was - was waiting for her. And the two of them are buried together."