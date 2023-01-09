Hugh Jackman seeks mental health therapy to cope with childhood trauma

Hugh Jackman is reportedly seeking mental health therapy after losing his father Chris last year while struggling with childhood trauma.

An insider spilt to Radar Online that The Wolverine star has decided to make his mental health a priority after going through heartbreak as a child when his family was torn apart.

As per the outlet, the actor’s parents got divorced when he was only eight-year-old and his mother Grace left him and his brothers under his father’s care.

"Hugh never got over those abandonment issues," the source said. "He's carried that weight with him to this day, and it's finally worn him down to the point where he decided he needed professional help."

Previously, Hugh opened up about his mother leaving him at such young age and how it affected him. "I can remember the morning she left, it's weird the things you pick up,” he said.

“I remember her being in a towel around her head and saying goodbye," he shared on Australia's 60 Minutes. "The next day there was a telegram from England. Mum was there.”

“And then that was it,” Hugh added. “Dad used to pray every night that mum would come back."

The two got back together years later when Jackman’s dad got to know that his wife had "undiagnosed postnatal depression.”

The Logan star and his brothers lived with Chris, who was the actor’s “best buddy,” revealed an insider before adding, "he's not been able to fill that hole ever since."

The source went on to share that after Chris passed away on 5th Sept, 2021, which left Hugh devastated.

"Hugh's father was there for him every step of the way," added the insider. "He was flailing and is still struggling to stay on track — but therapy's been a lifesaver for him!"