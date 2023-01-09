King Charles honours Kate Middleton after Prince Harry’s allegations

King Charles has honoured his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton with sweet birthday wishes on her 41st birthday today, January 9.



Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Buckingham Palace on behalf of the King, shared a sweet photo of Kate Middleton from her first visit to Wales as Princess, and wished her a very happy birthday.

“Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today!,” the King’s message reads along with a birthday cake emoji.

In the stunning photo, Kate Middleton can be seen being greeted by two-year-old girl who was dressed in the traditional Welsh outfit as she and Prince William visited Wales in September.

The royal fans also took an opportunity to drop sweet birthday wishes.

Meanwhile, this is King Charles first message after new year amid son Prince Harry’s allegations in recent interviews and leaks from memoir Spare.