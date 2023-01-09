King Charles honours Kate Middleton after Prince Harry’s allegations

King Charles has honoured his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton with sweet birthday wishes on her 41st birthday today, January 9.
Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Buckingham Palace on behalf of the King, shared a sweet photo of Kate Middleton from her first visit to Wales as Princess, and wished her a very happy birthday.
“Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today!,” the King’s message reads along with a birthday cake emoji.
In the stunning photo, Kate Middleton can be seen being greeted by two-year-old girl who was dressed in the traditional Welsh outfit as she and Prince William visited Wales in September.
The royal fans also took an opportunity to drop sweet birthday wishes.
Meanwhile, this is King Charles first message after new year amid son Prince Harry’s allegations in recent interviews and leaks from memoir Spare.
Shakira recently hit out at her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique for exposing their son Milan
Several described his denial as an "olive branch"
About twenty minutes into 'The White Lotus' episode, Michael Imperioli’s character, Dom, calls Laura Dern's character
Billy Bush caught making inappropriate comment about Kendall Jenner in leaked audio
Shiloh and Zahara looked content and happy as they flashed smiles while walking by cameras.
Kylie Jenner set to launch complete line as early as Spring 2023