Prince Harry wants ‘accountability for Meghan Markle’s pain: ‘They’re never scrutinized’

Prince Harry warns there is no accountability for the Royal Family, despite having caused Meghan Markle ‘a lot of pain’, reportedly.



This claim has been brought to light in a piece by reporter Laurence Dollimore, in her piece for the Daily Mail.

She wrote, “No institution is immune to accountability or taking responsibility. So you can't be immune to criticisms either.”



“And you talk about, you know, scrutiny and, you know, my wife and I were scrutinised more than, probably, anybody else. I, I see a lack of scrutiny to my family towards a lot of the things that have happened in the last year.”

But before concluding, the Duke made it clear that he’s “made peace” with the things of the past but still wants ‘accountability’.