Meghan Markle ‘never accused’ King Charles of racism, Prince Harry breaks silence

File Footage

Prince Harry claims the Royal Family was ‘never accused’ of racism by Meghan Markle.



This conversation began once ITV’s Tom Bradby asked the Duke about racism allegations and whether Meghan Markle branded the Royal Family racist.

Prince Harry replied rather quickly with a simple ‘No’ because, “The British press said that, right? Did Meghan ever mention 'they're racists'?”

Mr Bradby on the other hand had other thoughts on the matter and quizzed the Duke once more, asking, “She said there were troubling comments about Archie's skin color. Wouldn't you describe that as essentially racist?”

“The difference between racism and unconscious bias... the two things are different.”

“Once it's been acknowledged or pointed out to you as an individual, otherwise an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from that... otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism.”