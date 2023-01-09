Prince Harry snaps over being asked ‘why won’t you renounce your royal titles?’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been quizzed over his reluctance to not give up royal titles.



The conversation began once Mr Cooper asked Prince Harry the most asked-about query, “Why not renounce your titles as Duke and Duchess?”

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex replied with a question of his own and asked, “Why not renounce your titles as Duke and Duchess?”

This comes shortly after the same host questioned, “One of the criticisms that you've received is that okay, fine, you wanna move to California, you wanna step back from the institutional role. Why be so public? Why reveal conversations you've had with your father or with your brother? You say you tried to do this privately.”

“And every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife.”

Especially in light of how,” You know, the family motto is 'never complain, never explain’. But it's just a motto. And it doesn't really hold.”