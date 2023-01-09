 
Monday January 09, 2023
Entertainment

Prince Harry’s ‘liberal elite circle’ is the only ones tolerating an ‘absolute pariah’

Royal experts have blasted Prince Harry as an ‘absolute pariah’ for anyone outside the ‘liberal elite circle’

By Web Desk
January 09, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been branded a “complete pariah” outside the cocoon he’s built within the “liberal elite circle.”

These claims have been made by royal commentator Neil Gardiner, after Prince Harry made a shocking claim.

At the time he said, “I don't think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there.”

Mr Gardiner penned his feelings about Prince Harry in a candid social media rant posted to Twitter.

It read, “The truth is that Prince Harry hates his own family and has turned his back on the British people.”

“He has thrown the Royal Family under the bus for millions of dollars in royalties out of sheer selfishness and spite. Outside of liberal elite circles in the US, he is a complete pariah.”