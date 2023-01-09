 
January 09, 2023
By Web Desk
January 09, 2023
Britney Spears shares adorable baby video amid claims she’s ‘anxious’ to get pregnant

Britney Spears shared an adorable video of a cute baby on her social media amid claims that her husband Sam Asghari is reluctant to have a child with her.

Taking to Instagram, the Hold Me Closer hitmaker dropped a clip of a baby trying to get on top of kitchen counter with help of an oven door and a drawer.

“She was determined to find a way to get up there,” the popstar captioned the reel. “So freaking cool!!!”

This comes after a source spilt to National Enquirer that Spears wants to conceive a child following the painful miscarriage she suffered last year.

However, her husband does not want to have a baby with her because Spears has totally "gone off the deep end right now" as Asghari himself is "unable to control her."

"Sam was all in on the baby-making deal a few months ago,” an insider told the outlet. “And he still definitely wants to be a dad before too long.”

“But there's no way Britney is equipped to raise a child right now and he shudders at the thought of her mood swings if and when she gets pregnant," the source added.