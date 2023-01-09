Prince Harry fought ‘nasty’ Prince William to ‘defend’ Meghan Markle when ‘she wasn't there’

File Footage

Prince Harry explains why he decided to get into a fight with Prince William and admits it was only because “he was coming for my wife.”



The prince made these admissions during his candid interview with 60 Minutes' Anderson Cooper on Sunday.

He started by defending Meghan Markle and warned, “It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part.”



“It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within his office. And at the same time, he was consuming a lot of the tabloid press, a lot of the stories.”

“And he had a few issues which were based not on reality. And I was defending my wife. And he was coming for my wife — she wasn't there at the time but through the things that he was saying. I was defending myself.”

“And we moved from one room into the kitchen. And his frustrations were growing and growing and growing. He was shouting at me. I was shouting back at him. It wasn't nice. It wasn't pleasant at all. And he snapped. And he pushed me to the floor.”