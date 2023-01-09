 
close
Monday January 09, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Jessie J beaks down ‘agony’ of the first trimester: ‘Can’t explain how sick I am’

Jessie J breaks down her feelings of ‘overwhelming sickness’ since starting the first trimester of pregnancy

By Web Desk
January 09, 2023
Jessie J beaks down ‘agony’ of the first trimester: ‘Can’t explain how sick I am’
Jessie J beaks down ‘agony’ of the first trimester: ‘Can’t explain how sick I am’

Jessie J highlights her agony in the midst of the first trimester of her pregnancy.

Her sneak peek included a candid video that showcased some of her biggest troubles.

The videos feature collections of emotional breakdowns, morning sickness, tiredness, and even her growing belly.

There was also a caption that summed it all up and reads, “I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF”.

Check it out Below: 