Jessie J beaks down ‘agony’ of the first trimester: ‘Can’t explain how sick I am’

Jessie J highlights her agony in the midst of the first trimester of her pregnancy.
Her sneak peek included a candid video that showcased some of her biggest troubles.
The videos feature collections of emotional breakdowns, morning sickness, tiredness, and even her growing belly.
There was also a caption that summed it all up and reads, “I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF”.
Lizzo also shared that Adele also looks out for her when things get difficult
'I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!' Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild