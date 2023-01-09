'Harry still has empathy to feel for his father'

In his ITV interview with Tom Bradby, Prince Harry talked about how his father had shared the news of the tragic death of his mother with him.

Commenting on Harry's interview, senior journalist Chris Ship said, "No one can argue with Harry about the abhorrent behaviour of the paparazzi who photographed his dying mother in the car in that Paris tunnel. But he says he did see the photos of “the back of her blond hair slumped on the back of the seat”.

He said it was "Very moving as Harry describes how Charles, in his dressing gown, had to sit on Harry’s bed and gently tell him what had happened to Princess Diana."

The journalist said, "Harry still has the empathy to feel for his father, pacing about for hours, plucking up the courage to break the news to his sons."

Prince Harry said King Charles was not the best of parents. He said "Pa has always given the air of not being quite ready for parenthood … but single-parenthood? Pa was never made for that. To be fair, he tried”.

Harry said he is not being “scathing” about Camilla when asked about how he was “sacrificed one her PR altar”.