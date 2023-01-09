Harry suggests Queen Consort Camilla colluded with British press

Prince Harry accused Queen Consort Camilla of getting into bed with the devil to rehabilitate her image.

And that decision, he maintained, comes at the detriment of others, like him and Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex also criticized the royal family's silence on Jeremy Clarkson's controversial column against his wife Meghan Markle.

“Silence is deafening to put it mildly”, Harry said, after the Royal Family did not respond.

Jeremy Clarkson, known for his close relations with Queen Consort Camilla, had suggested in his column that Meghan Markle should be paraded naked on the streets of the UK.

Harry said he is content that his father is happy with her, despite asking them not to get married.

He said Camilla is one of the family members who is “complicit” in corrosive press-palace relationship.

In his Netflix documentary, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said Palace fed stories to protect other members.