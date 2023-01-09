Prince Harry says Archie needs 'space' from 'obsessive' Lilibet

Prince Harry is dishing out the relationship between Archie and Lilibet.

Speaking to Tom Bradby in a recent interview, Harry explained how Archie and Lili are like Prince William and himself.



"The gap between me and William is very similar to Archie and Lili.

"And to see Lili obsessed with Archie and Archie like 'no no, Lili, I need my space, I need my space', now I get it.

"I get how irritating the younger sibling can be to the older sibling."

He added: "In the moment, at the time, I didn't really grasp that and really realise it."

Harry then admitted that he has "always loved" his brother, William.