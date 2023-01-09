Prince Harry reveals 'deal' under which King Charles would finance him

Prince Harry has revealed how an agreement with King Charles guaranteed the financial security of his family.
In his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex Harry writes: “Pa didn’t financially support Willy and me, and our families, out of any largesse. That was his job. That was the whole deal.”
Harry tells that he and William "agreed to serve the monarch" and stay "inside the gilded cage at all times" so that they could get monetary support.
He adds: “Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him."
The Duke reveals how the King had gone through a similar, terrifying situation in the past with his former wife, Princess Diana.
Harry notes his father did not want to go through similar circumstances with Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry's ultimate goal is to make the Royal Family "villainous characters", claims royal expert Kinsey Schofield
Trevor Noah enjoys a casual day out with Joe Jonas' ex girlfriend, Juliana Hertz
Hugh Jackman is going to get the body in shape to play Wolverine
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fans are fed up with the couple's repeated claims
Princess Diana's former bodyguard said the Duke's book’s details had left him shocked
Prince Harry talks about Archie's bow for Queen on Lilibet's birthday