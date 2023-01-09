Prince Harry talks Archie antics on Lili's birthday with Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry is spilling the beans on Queen Elizabeth II's meeting with Archie and Lili after Megxit.
The Duke of Sussex, in his book titled ‘Spare’, says he met the 96-year-old on daughter Lilibet’s birthday in Windsor.
Joined by his toddle son Archie, Harry also revealed that his little one ‘perfected’ his bow to greet his great grandmother.
In a heartfelt letter penned for Her Majesty after her demise, Harry spoke about intimate moments of the Sussex family with the Queen.
He said: "I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."
