Hugh Jackman to take 'six months' to get in the Wolverine Shape for 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman recently revealed that his preparation to get in the Wolverine shape for Deadpool 3, will take half a year.
Hugh Jackman is all set to reprise his role as Wolverine for the tenth time for the upcoming movie.
The Academy Award nominee appeared on CNN and HBO Max's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, as per People on January 8.
"I've learned you can't rush it. I've learned that it takes time," he explained. "So, we have six months from when I finish [Broadway's The Music Man] to when I started filming. And I'm not doing any other work. I'm going to be with my family and train. That's going to be my job for six months."
The 54-year-old added further, "And I'm really fit right now. There's one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing, is I'm fit. So, I'm healthy. I have a good place to start. And apologies, chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I'm coming for you."
Jackman has played the popular Marvel comic character in ten films, the upcoming one being his latest.
Prince Harry is set to raise heat on royal family in new broadcast interviews
Prince Harry's ultimate goal is to make the Royal Family "villainous characters", claims royal expert Kinsey Schofield
Trevor Noah enjoys a casual day out with Joe Jonas' ex girlfriend, Juliana Hertz
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fans are fed up with the couple's repeated claims
Princess Diana's former bodyguard said the Duke's book’s details had left him shocked
Prince Harry talks about Archie's bow for Queen on Lilibet's birthday