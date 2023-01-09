Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal melodrama irks Britons, Americans

American and British people are becoming bored of the whole royal melodrama, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's further revelations are unlikely to shake their views.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex fans seem to be fed up and reluctant to show their interest in the couple's claims about the royal family and monarchy.

Even they seem unconcerned to show sympathy for Harry and Meghan, or for those they criticise.

However, the Duke's memoir, Spare, was No. 1 on Amazon UK's bestselling books list on Saturday, available for pre-order ahead of its release.

Royal commentator Emily Andrews said that given Britain's current cost of living crisis, there could be limited support for the complaints of a privileged prince residing in a mansion in California.

"They are polarising, Harry and Megan, and I think that this new book by Harry probably won't change many people's opinions," Andrews told Reuters.

"I think this is overkill, it becomes saturation point and people think 'I don't want to hear anymore: shut up, go away'."

Harry's public thoughts will keep coming, with three more TV interviews due to air on Sunday ahead of the official launch of the Duke's book on Tuesday.