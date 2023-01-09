Prince Harry could be 'attacked', warns Diana’s former bodyguard

Ken Wharfe - Princess Diana’s former bodyguard - has advised Prince Harry to beef up his security, warning the Duke of Salman Rushdie-like attack due to his claims about the killing of Taliban.



Speaking to GB News' Camilla Tominey, Mr Wharfe said the Duke's revelation is concerning as he branded the claims ill-judged.



Dian's former bodyguard said: "In the last two or three days a number of leading military personnel have condemned his actions, and I think it was incredibly foolish of him.

He went on: "Let's be quite frank about this. We've already had statements from Afghanistan. And you only have to look at what happened to Salman Rushdie recently - nobody anticipated an attack like that."

Salman Rushdie has reportedly lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand following an attack on stage during a literary event in western New York in August.

Wharfe continued: “So, I think Harry and his security, wherever that might be, seriously need to reassess his own security - both to himself and to his family because we live in very dangerous times. To make that statement was an incredibly bad call."

Ken Wharfe “Which brings us on the question of: ‘Why didn't someone really sort of advise him and go through this’. Why didn’t they identify the areas that were likely to cause the problem? That clearly didn't happen.”

Princess Diana's former bodyguard said the Duke's book’s details had left him shocked: "There are serious implications of that statement about the Taliban, that seem to me to have now dominated the world's media, and rightly so. It's put aside, you know, the fight in Nottingham Cottage.

"I mean we can laugh at that. But the actual implication surrounding the fact that he shot 25 Taliban was a huge mistake on his part.”