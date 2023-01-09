Prince Harry invites King Charles' wrath with his confession of sex, drugs and rift with royals

Prince Harry has seemingly decided to say goodbye to the royal family with his revelations about, having sex, taking drugs.



The Duke - with his claims in soul-baring memoir, Spare - has deeply hurt his brother Prince William and father King Charles III, casting doubt on his future in the British royal family.



Meghan Markle's hubby apparently tried to provoke his father King Charles to take action against him as the Duke admitted that he indulged into some bad practice during his prime time in the royal family.

Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, who interviewed Charles in 1994 when the then Prince of Wales admitted having an affair, said he was "perplexed" by Harry's decision to publish a book.



Jonathan thinks King Charles is "extremely pained" and "very frustrated" by the situation and "would be very anxious to bring it to an end".

The 38-year-old prince's ghost-written book Spare was widely leaked after it accidently hit the shelves in Spain ahead of the official publication date.

The details, shared by several media outlets after getting the copy of Harry's book, include an allegation that William attacked him during a row about his wife Meghan; an account of how he lost his virginity; an admission of drug use; and a claim he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan.

A close friend of Prince of Wales has said it is cruel, cowardly and sad to "see William keep taking the punches", adding that despite remaining silent, Kate's hubby is "burning" inside over his brother's accusations.

