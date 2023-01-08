Prince Harry branded ‘childlike’ in ‘desperation’ for ‘Royal Family’s approval

File Footage

Prince Harry has been ridiculed for being ‘so childlike’ in his expectations from the Royal Family.



Body language expert Inbaal Honigman made these admissions in her interview with The Daily Star.

She started her interview by pointing out how “When Harry talks to camera about the expectation of a public wedding, he points directly at himself in an almost childlike manner, saying 'Diana's boy', turning into a boy in his mannerisms.”



“His brow furrows when he first talks about the expectations from him, showing he's sad as he remembers how he felt then.”

“When he says "job done" he wipes his hands, in a gesture of dismissal, signifying endings, he raises his hands right in front of his face, to make the movement central to the sentence.”

She also added, “It shows how strongly he feels that he was dealt with dismissively. Most fascinating is his face as he talks. Doing the hand-wiping gesture, his eyes narrow and his smile drops, showing how painful it is for him to remember that time.”

“And then, he smiles again at the end of the sentence, but it's not his smile - he's mimicking the courteous smile of those he is talking about, and then the smile drops again, which shows how insincere he finds their interest in his marriage.”